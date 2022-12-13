Why Should We Buy Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock?

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant -0.74% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -700.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the OBLG stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved -84.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed -35.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -525.0% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oblong Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.20% with a share float percentage of 56.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group, LLC with over 7.84 million shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Foundry Group, LLC held 25.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 3.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 million and represent 11.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 73548.0 shares of worth $22799.0 while later fund manager owns 68542.0 shares of worth $21248.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.