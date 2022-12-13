Why Invest In Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.40B, closed the recent trade at $39.74 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The FCX stock price is -29.92% off its 52-week high price of $51.63 and 37.75% above the 52-week low of $24.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.75 million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the FCX stock price touched $39.74 or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved -6.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 5.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.05, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.12% from the levels at last check today.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.16%, compared to -22.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.50% and -69.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.12 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.16 billion and $6.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.00% for the current quarter and -24.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.19% with a share float percentage of 80.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1,559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 120.02 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 117.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.43 billion and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 42.68 million shares of worth $1.25 billion while later fund manager owns 32.07 million shares of worth $938.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.