Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.94% during that session. The ENIC stock price is -7.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.22 and 52.43% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 482.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $52.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Sporting -5.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the ENIC stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Enel Chile S.A. shares have moved 13.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) have changed 11.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2778.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2000.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5478.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -265858.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96987.38% from current levels.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $777.47 million and $794.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.90% for the current quarter and 28.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.20% over the past 5 years.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.70% with a share float percentage of 2.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enel Chile S.A. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 8.32 million shares worth more than $9.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.55 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $2.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $2.04 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.