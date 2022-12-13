Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 24.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 57.20% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -8246.15% off its 52-week high price of $21.70 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 731.30K shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting 57.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the CNXA stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 54.03%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares have moved -98.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 12.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 47700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.60% over the past 6 months.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 7.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management Lp with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Anson Funds Management Lp held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.