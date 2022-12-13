When Will ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Be Worth Investing In?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.23M, closed the recent trade at $10.06 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 15.42% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -203.48% off its 52-week high price of $30.53 and 45.73% above the 52-week low of $5.46. The 3-month trading volume is 938.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Sporting 15.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the ACMR stock price touched $10.06 or saw a rise of 9.21%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc. shares have moved -69.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed -3.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -218.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.42% from the levels at last check today.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.85%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and -3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.91 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 68.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -34.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.74%.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.53% with a share float percentage of 87.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $88.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.41 million and represent 9.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $19.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $13.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.