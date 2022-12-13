When Weber Inc. (WEBR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31B, closed the recent trade at $8.03 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The WEBR stock price is -65.38% off its 52-week high price of $13.28 and 39.98% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 895.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weber Inc. (WEBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the WEBR stock price touched $8.03 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Weber Inc. shares have moved -38.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) have changed 20.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.51, which means that the shares’ value could drop -45.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.64% from the levels at last check today.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.06 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $350.23 million and $310.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.30% for the current quarter and -27.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -107.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.80%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 06 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 2.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.31% with a share float percentage of 88.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weber Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 25.56 million shares worth more than $184.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 48.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.24 million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $4.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $4.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.