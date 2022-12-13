When Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.66M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The VNTR stock price is -535.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.86 and -2.22% below the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 456.12K shares.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VNTR stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Venator Materials PLC shares have moved -82.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have changed -34.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -344.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venator Materials PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5,300.00%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.70% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $565.71 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $502.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $557 million and $535 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.60% for the current quarter and -6.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.32% with a share float percentage of 26.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venator Materials PLC having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.52 million shares worth more than $17.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital World Investors held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 3.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.27 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM High Yield Fd and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 21.84% shares in the company for having 23.43 million shares of worth $20.62 million while later fund manager owns 8.52 million shares of worth $17.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.94% of company’s outstanding stock.