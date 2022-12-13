When Does Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Become A Good Investment?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 19.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.70B, closed the last trade at $25.61 per share which meant it lost -$1.68 on the day or -6.16% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -374.97% off its 52-week high price of $121.64 and 24.83% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting -6.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $25.61 or saw a rise of 13.3%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -75.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -22.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -173.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.19% from current levels.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.75%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.40% and 26.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,194.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $554.99 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $796.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1 million and $54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55,399.00% for the current quarter and 1,375.40% for the next.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.21% with a share float percentage of 73.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 749 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amazon.com, Inc. with over 158.36 million shares worth more than $5.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. held 17.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 141.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 billion and represent 15.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 46.51 million shares of worth $1.2 billion while later fund manager owns 22.51 million shares of worth $579.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.