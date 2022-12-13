Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 26.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70M, closed the recent trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 97.63% during that session. The NCPL stock price is -445.45% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 58.18% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72370.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.69K shares.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Sporting 97.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the NCPL stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 14.6%. Year-to-date, Netcapital Inc. shares have moved -90.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) have changed -6.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 44040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.10% over the past 5 years.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 12 and December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 17.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netcapital Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eidelman Virant Capital with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $18700.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Eidelman Virant Capital held 0.34% of shares outstanding.