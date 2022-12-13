Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Lower

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.60 and has seen 4.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.12M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 13.19% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -1153.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 19.51% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95710.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 440.50K shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting 13.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the CELZ stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 21.15%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -81.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed 1.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 77790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 388.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.12% with a share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 88889.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36453.0 and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 61050.0 shares of worth $25036.0 while later fund manager owns 24157.0 shares of worth $9906.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.