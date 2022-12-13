Wall Street Was Disappointed By Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)’s 7.02% Stock Price Incline

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $904.24M, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 7.02% during that session. The SANA stock price is -328.96% off its 52-week high price of $18.96 and 11.31% above the 52-week low of $3.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting 7.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the SANA stock price touched $4.42 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -71.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed -16.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.08.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.59%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.20% and -23.30% for the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.56% with a share float percentage of 99.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sana Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 34.24 million shares worth more than $220.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 18.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 11.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.8 million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $27.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $16.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.