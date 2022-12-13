Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) investors to reap big returns again

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54B, closed the last trade at $11.88 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The VVNT stock price is -0.42% off its 52-week high price of $11.93 and 72.56% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VVNT stock price touched $11.88 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares have moved 21.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have changed 25.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.24% from current levels.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 200.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.18%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.20% and -3.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $402.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $407.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $371.87 million and $396.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.20% for the current quarter and 2.70% for the next.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.39% with a share float percentage of 91.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Smart Home Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 99.89 million shares worth more than $347.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 46.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 25.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.56 million and represent 11.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $13.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $5.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.