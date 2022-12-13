Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Gain 0.30%, Marking Win By Bears

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.05M, closed the recent trade at $1.70 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The VFF stock price is -324.71% off its 52-week high price of $7.22 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 777.09K shares.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VFF stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 7.1%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International Inc. shares have moved -73.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed -15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -326.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.65% from the levels at last check today.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Village Farms International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -562.50%, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300.00% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.76 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $72.81 million and $70.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.40% for the current quarter and 8.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.70% over the past 5 years.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.76% with a share float percentage of 17.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 4.61 million shares worth more than $7.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 5.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 4.43 million shares of worth $7.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.