Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) investors to reap big returns again

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62B, closed the recent trade at $34.70 per share which meant it gained $6.12 on the day or 21.41% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -18.99% off its 52-week high price of $41.29 and 72.62% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 497.80K shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Sporting 21.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VTYX stock price touched $34.70 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 43.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 8.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 127.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.23%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.10% and -38.90% for the next quarter.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.73% with a share float percentage of 96.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 5.01 million shares worth more than $61.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, venBio Partners LLC held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.75 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $8.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $7.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.