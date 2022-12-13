Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.69% Rise

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.01M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.69% during that session. The VLON stock price is -3260.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.40 and 16.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 11.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VLON stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 24.24%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -95.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4700.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4700.0% from current levels.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.28%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.45% with a share float percentage of 47.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78888.0 shares worth more than $50464.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 42392.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27118.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 22146.0 shares of worth $14166.0 while later fund manager owns 9542.0 shares of worth $6104.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.