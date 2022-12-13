Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.77M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The URG stock price is -65.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 19.49% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the URG stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed -12.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65,337.50%.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.80% over the past 5 years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.14% with a share float percentage of 46.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 20.85 million shares worth more than $22.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Alps Advisors Inc. held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the holding of over 10.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.4 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 11.25 million shares of worth $12.26 million while later fund manager owns 10.67 million shares of worth $14.73 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.79% of company’s outstanding stock.