Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The SCPS stock price is -812.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72820.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 352.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the SCPS stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 36.84%. Year-to-date, Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -85.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) have changed -12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 24700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4900.0% from current levels.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.20% over the past 6 months.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.25% with a share float percentage of 6.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scopus BioPharma Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $93343.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56266.0 and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $87563.0 while later fund manager owns 87334.0 shares of worth $37553.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.