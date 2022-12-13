Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Is Up 11.51%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $420.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 11.51% during that session. The RBBN stock price is -117.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.41 and 25.76% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 660.56K shares.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Sporting 11.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the RBBN stock price touched $2.95. Year-to-date, Ribbon Communications Inc. shares have moved -56.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) have changed -2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ribbon Communications Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to -10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900.00% and 87.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $236.23 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $230.58 million and $172.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.50% for the current quarter and 7.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -296.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.82% with a share float percentage of 84.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ribbon Communications Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 49.95 million shares worth more than $151.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 29.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradigm Capital Management, with the holding of over 10.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.06 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 5.78 million shares of worth $12.83 million while later fund manager owns 4.37 million shares of worth $9.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.