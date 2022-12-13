Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Shares Are Up 199.60% YTD

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78B, closed the last trade at $29.90 per share which meant it gained $4.88 on the day or 19.50% during that session. The RYTM stock price is -3.61% off its 52-week high price of $30.98 and 89.83% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 19.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the RYTM stock price touched $29.90 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 199.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed 16.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.04% from current levels.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 843.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -154.29%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.30% and -3.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 653.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.05 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $930k and $1.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 443.00% for the current quarter and 308.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 53.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.00%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.29% with a share float percentage of 88.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6.36 million shares worth more than $26.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Primecap Management Company held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.39 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.73% shares in the company for having 4.93 million shares of worth $62.1 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $45.36 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.38% of company’s outstanding stock.