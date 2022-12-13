Quotient Limited (QTNT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -46.00% during that session. The QTNT stock price is -30170.27% off its 52-week high price of $112.00 and -40.54% below the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 148.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Sporting -46.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the QTNT stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 50.67%. Year-to-date, Quotient Limited shares have moved -99.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) have changed -61.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16116.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16116.22% from the levels at last check today.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quotient Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.31%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.80% and 65.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.91 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.01% with a share float percentage of 68.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quotient Limited having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.2 million shares worth more than $3.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 11.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 13.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.