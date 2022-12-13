Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.60 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12B, closed the last trade at $9.04 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 5.12% during that session. The PR stock price is -26.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.43 and 43.81% above the 52-week low of $5.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting 5.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the PR stock price touched $9.04 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corporation shares have moved 51.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) have changed -11.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.68% from current levels.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.52%, compared to 22.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 316.70% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $529.79 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $846.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 118.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.85% with a share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Permian Resources Corporation having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings Llc with over 68.86 million shares worth more than $411.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Riverstone Holdings Llc held 23.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 15.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.38 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 11.04 million shares of worth $75.08 million while later fund manager owns 7.92 million shares of worth $53.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.