On Holding AG (ONON) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.74B, closed the last trade at $17.72 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The ONON stock price is -126.98% off its 52-week high price of $40.22 and 12.87% above the 52-week low of $15.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that On Holding AG (ONON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the ONON stock price touched $17.72 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved -53.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -2.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.76 while the price target rests at a high of $30.69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.06% from current levels.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that On Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 183.33%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.80%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.03% with a share float percentage of 64.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.0 million shares worth more than $495.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.29 million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 8.28 million shares of worth $165.46 million while later fund manager owns 6.74 million shares of worth $119.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.