Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Shares Have Loss -58.66% Over The Past Month

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 20.92% during that session. The MYO stock price is -1211.94% off its 52-week high price of $8.79 and 31.34% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 815.77K shares.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Sporting 20.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the MYO stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Myomo Inc. shares have moved -91.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) have changed -58.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 19150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2288.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -422.39% from the levels at last check today.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myomo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.40% and 51.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 48.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.77% with a share float percentage of 35.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myomo Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Must Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 83910.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.