Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Surprises Wall Street With 15.44% Stock Price Gain

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.91M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 15.44% during that session. The WNW stock price is -90.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 69.19% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.88K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 15.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the WNW stock price touched $1.72 or saw a fall of -8.18%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares have moved -36.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 24.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 139.70% over the past 6 months.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.38% with a share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 83300.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 41954.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69433.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.