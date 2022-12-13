MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.23M, closed the recent trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.00% during that session. The MDIA stock price is -469.49% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 14.41% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.02K shares.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Sporting 9.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the MDIA stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, MediaCo Holding Inc. shares have moved -79.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) have changed -16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.20% over the past 6 months.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.69% with a share float percentage of 91.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediaCo Holding Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $1.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Standard General L.P. held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 67571.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 32748.0 shares of worth $69425.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.