Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Slumps 5.11%, A Gain For Bears

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 20.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.04B, closed the last trade at $11.51 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -305.21% off its 52-week high price of $46.64 and 12.34% above the 52-week low of $10.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.91 million shares.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the LYFT stock price touched $11.51 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc. shares have moved -73.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed 2.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.00%, compared to -6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.20%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $862.68 million and $969.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.80% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.80% over the past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.49% with a share float percentage of 88.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 40.65 million shares worth more than $539.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.96 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18.29 million shares of worth $269.47 million while later fund manager owns 8.49 million shares of worth $112.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.