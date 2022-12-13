Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Shares Are Down -83.25% YTD

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.47M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 19.35% during that session. The PIK stock price is -701.9% off its 52-week high price of $8.42 and 44.76% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Sporting 19.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the PIK stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 17.32%. Year-to-date, Kidpik Corp. shares have moved -83.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) have changed 17.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 27890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -566.67% from current levels.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.57 million and $5.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.10% for the current quarter and -16.50% for the next.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.88% with a share float percentage of 57.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kidpik Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 20483.0 shares worth more than $27037.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25740.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 19500.0 shares of worth $25740.0 while later fund manager owns 17545.0 shares of worth $23159.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.