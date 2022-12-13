Investor Confidence Shakens After Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Share Prices Loss -$0.06

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $354.97M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.43% during that session. The GCI stock price is -164.73% off its 52-week high price of $6.38 and 48.13% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Sporting -2.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the GCI stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 13.0%. Year-to-date, Gannett Co. Inc. shares have moved -54.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) have changed 18.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.05, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 12.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.01% from current levels.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $744.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.42% with a share float percentage of 75.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.65 million shares worth more than $54.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.85 million and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.17% shares in the company for having 10.48 million shares of worth $25.25 million while later fund manager owns 4.64 million shares of worth $11.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.