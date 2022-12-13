How Is The Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the last trade at $6.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The AMPS stock price is -136.28% off its 52-week high price of $14.72 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the AMPS stock price touched $6.23 or saw a rise of 10.1%. Year-to-date, Altus Power Inc. shares have moved -40.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) have changed -28.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.51% from current levels.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altus Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.49% with a share float percentage of 98.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altus Power Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 21.83 million shares worth more than $135.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 14.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.92 million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $13.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $7.79 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.