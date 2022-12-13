Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -386.79% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 15.09% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 871.18K shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the VBIV stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved -78.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed -14.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.51.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.93%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 331.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $630k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $81k and $126k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,344.40% for the current quarter and 400.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.35% with a share float percentage of 44.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 52.34 million shares worth more than $27.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 20.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.11 million and represent 5.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 4.12 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $1.03 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.