Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.99M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.06% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -512.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Sporting -6.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the GHSI stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 23.74%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares have moved -72.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed 7.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.15.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.81% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.74% with a share float percentage of 8.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.72 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $45277.0 while later fund manager owns 98328.0 shares of worth $16007.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.