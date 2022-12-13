Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Has Risen 12.79%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the recent trade at $5.43 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 12.79% during that session. The TV stock price is -119.15% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and 12.89% above the 52-week low of $4.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting 12.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the TV stock price touched $5.43 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares have moved -48.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have changed -9.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.08%, compared to -2.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $951.76 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $972.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.39 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.50% for the current quarter and -30.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.99% with a share float percentage of 41.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 65.0 million shares worth more than $531.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the holding of over 59.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.53 million and represent 10.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.17% shares in the company for having 46.38 million shares of worth $249.53 million while later fund manager owns 24.91 million shares of worth $203.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.39% of company’s outstanding stock.