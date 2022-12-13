Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -14.29% Fall

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.46M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -14.29% during that session. The FLGC stock price is -693.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and -13.33% below the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.14K shares.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Sporting -14.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the FLGC stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 38.78%. Year-to-date, Flora Growth Corp. shares have moved -83.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have changed -45.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flora Growth Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.24%, compared to 2.70% for the industry.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.91% with a share float percentage of 6.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flora Growth Corp. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 1.41 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $1.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $70451.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.