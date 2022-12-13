Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.10M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 99.14% during that session. The GAME stock price is -228.3% off its 52-week high price of $3.48 and 52.83% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Sporting 99.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the GAME stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 14.52%. Year-to-date, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares have moved -65.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) have changed 71.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -248.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -183.02% from current levels.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.76 million and $11.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.30% for the current quarter and -14.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.10% over the past 5 years.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.15% with a share float percentage of 9.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Engine Gaming and Media Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are P.A.W. Capital Partners with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $0.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, P.A.W. Capital Partners held 4.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.