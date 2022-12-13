Could Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.82M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 23.93% during that session. The REVB stock price is -4604.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting 23.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the REVB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -97.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed 10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1983.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1983.33% from current levels.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.59%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.70% with a share float percentage of 30.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Monashee Investment Management LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Monashee Investment Management LLC held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 1542.0 shares of worth $1711.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.