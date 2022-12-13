Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.03% Stock Price Gain

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 8.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.41B, closed the last trade at $15.66 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The CLF stock price is -117.37% off its 52-week high price of $34.04 and 24.52% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the CLF stock price touched $15.66 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -28.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.68%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.20% and -98.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.44 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.35 billion and $5.96 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.70% for the current quarter and -11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.60% with a share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 53.0 million shares worth more than $814.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $697.33 million and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 15.05 million shares of worth $202.71 million while later fund manager owns 13.89 million shares of worth $213.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.