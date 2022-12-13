China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Gains 8.54%, Causing Bears To Win

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 4.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.31M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 8.54% during that session. The CIH stock price is -54.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 27.38% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 87960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.74K shares.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) trade information

Sporting 8.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the CIH stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, China Index Holdings Limited shares have moved -13.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) have changed 1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 43.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.70% over the past 5 years.

CIH Dividends

China Index Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.22% with a share float percentage of 41.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Index Holdings Limited having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 10.12 million shares worth more than $7.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 4.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.05 million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.