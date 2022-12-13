Can Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -172.74% off its 52-week high price of $31.61 and 37.36% above the 52-week low of $7.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the ENVX stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -57.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed -10.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -762.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enovix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.73%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 5.60% for the next quarter.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.52% with a share float percentage of 73.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 17.58 million shares worth more than $156.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 14.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.19 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $28.75 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $24.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.