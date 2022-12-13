BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 22.71% during that session. The BYSI stock price is -456.99% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and 41.94% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Sporting 22.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the BYSI stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 22.5%. Year-to-date, BeyondSpring Inc. shares have moved -83.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have changed 15.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -437.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -437.63% from the levels at last check today.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BeyondSpring Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.85%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $340k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.10% over the past 5 years.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.93% with a share float percentage of 38.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BeyondSpring Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC with over 4.96 million shares worth more than $7.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 57617.0 shares of worth $78935.0 while later fund manager owns 44319.0 shares of worth $43875.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.