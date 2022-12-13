Bears Are Back On The Defensive As ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) swung 4.60%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the last trade at $5.91 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.60% during that session. The RNW stock price is -51.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.97 and 15.06% above the 52-week low of $5.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 953.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Sporting 4.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the RNW stock price touched $5.91 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, ReNew Energy Global Plc shares have moved -24.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) have changed -10.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.23 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.34% from current levels.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReNew Energy Global Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.00% and 70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $281.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $222.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.81% with a share float percentage of 98.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReNew Energy Global Plc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 64.87 million shares worth more than $419.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 24.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 14.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.82 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $12.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $10.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.