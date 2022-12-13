Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Has Risen 8.14%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $848.90M, closed the last trade at $7.57 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 8.14% during that session. The HOUS stock price is -171.99% off its 52-week high price of $20.59 and 19.55% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Sporting 8.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the HOUS stock price touched $7.57. Year-to-date, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares have moved -54.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) have changed 8.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.92.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.76%, compared to -10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39.50% and -15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 billion and $219.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.50% for the current quarter and -99.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 191.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.11% with a share float percentage of 117.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.11 million shares worth more than $207.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.99 million and represent 16.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 8.34 million shares of worth $67.65 million while later fund manager owns 6.51 million shares of worth $63.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.69% of company’s outstanding stock.