Analysts Are Recommending Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) As A Buy Candidate

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.16M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -41.84% during that session. The ARBK stock price is -3600.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.80 and -62.5% below the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Sporting -41.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ARBK stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 46.31%. Year-to-date, Argo Blockchain plc shares have moved -94.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have changed -24.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $25.28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6220.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.5% from the levels at last check today.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Argo Blockchain plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -228.43%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.30%.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.24% with a share float percentage of 2.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Argo Blockchain plc having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $1.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.22 million while later fund manager owns 83365.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.