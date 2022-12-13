An In-Depth Look At The Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $616.08M, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -5.48% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -1129.84% off its 52-week high price of $86.95 and 64.07% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting -5.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the ALLK stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 13.25%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -27.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed 0.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 150.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.39%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.10% and 85.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.98% with a share float percentage of 83.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rivervest Venture Management LLC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $15.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Rivervest Venture Management LLC held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.97 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $3.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $2.8 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.