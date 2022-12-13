An Analysis Of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.51M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -1508.19% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 2.34% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.30K shares.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the KSCP stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 21.2%. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc. shares have moved -71.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed -42.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.15% over the past 6 months.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.13% with a share float percentage of 8.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knightscope Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC with over 88722.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 75000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 75000.0 shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.