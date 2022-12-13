Amesite Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.76M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 31.86% during that session. The AMST stock price is -429.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 113.77K shares.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Sporting 31.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the AMST stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Amesite Inc. shares have moved -69.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) have changed 25.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.81% over the past 6 months.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.76% with a share float percentage of 4.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amesite Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62181.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $66955.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.