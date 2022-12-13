A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 19.83% during that session. The KSPN stock price is -1273.86% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 19.32% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.62K shares.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Sporting 19.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the KSPN stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 23.48%. Year-to-date, Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares have moved -92.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) have changed -13.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.27% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.03 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.70% for the current quarter and -10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.27% with a share float percentage of 37.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaspien Holdings Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Family Office, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $1.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Independent Family Office, LLC held 19.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 98053.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 12336.0 shares of worth $30469.0 while later fund manager owns 3780.0 shares of worth $9336.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.