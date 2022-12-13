A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.63M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 17.05% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -1550.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 502.25K shares.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting 17.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the BNTC stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -92.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed 25.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 81530.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.82%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.39% with a share float percentage of 56.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 74773.0 shares of worth $86736.0 while later fund manager owns 30435.0 shares of worth $35304.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.