4.23 Gain Turns CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12B, closed the last trade at $51.06 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 4.23% during that session. The CRSP stock price is -70.29% off its 52-week high price of $86.95 and 16.75% above the 52-week low of $42.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Sporting 4.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the CRSP stock price touched $51.06 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have changed -6.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -296.38%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.10% and -24.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 million and $12.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.60% for the current quarter and -43.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.00% over the past 5 years.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its next earnings report on August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.89% with a share float percentage of 73.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRISPR Therapeutics AG having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.24 million shares worth more than $538.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 4.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $283.43 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.35% shares in the company for having 5.73 million shares of worth $374.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $202.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.98% of company’s outstanding stock.