W&T Offshore Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $807.40M, closed the recent trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The WTI stock price is -60.7% off its 52-week high price of $9.16 and 47.89% above the 52-week low of $2.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the WTI stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, W&T Offshore Inc. shares have moved 68.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have changed -23.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.10 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.65% from the levels at last check today.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that W&T Offshore Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 747.83%, compared to 22.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $218.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $133.95 million and $165.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.60% for the current quarter and 32.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.50% over the past 5 years.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.92% with a share float percentage of 80.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 9.84 million shares worth more than $42.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.85 million and represent 5.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.69% shares in the company for having 8.15 million shares of worth $47.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $11.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.