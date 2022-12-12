Winc Inc. (WBEV) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -16.67% during that session. The WBEV stock price is -4994.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.66 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 720.52K shares.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

Sporting -16.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the WBEV stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 68.86%. Year-to-date, Winc Inc. shares have moved -96.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) have changed -57.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 74060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.06 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -109.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.93% with a share float percentage of 29.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Winc Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 1.63 million shares worth more than $2.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Deer Management Co. LLC held 12.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 45000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69750.0 and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 45000.0 shares of worth $69750.0 while later fund manager owns 16109.0 shares of worth $14369.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.